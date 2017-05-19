Court issues disobedience notice against CEO, four others

By Emma Amaize

PORT HARCOURT—A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has issued Form 48, which is a notice of disobedience of court order, against the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of an international marine and energy services company, Topaz Energy and Marine, Mr Rene Kofod-Olsenfor and four other officials, for allegedly disregarding its order not to move three ocean-going vessels, Seema, Amani and Caspian Breeze, out of Nigerian waters without the court’s express permission.

The other affected officials are Rume Zeuthen , William Watt and the regional director, Tom Knudsen.

Justice I. Watila had earlier in 2016, ordered the arrest of the three ocean-going vessels over dispute between Topaz Energy and Marine and its local partner for breach of contract in terms guiding their shareholders’ agreement and their subsequent release was based on the understanding that they remain within the jurisdiction of the court.

The order on the CEO read: “Mr Rene Kofod-Olsen take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of court made by Hon Justice I Watila of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division on the 17th of August, 2016, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liableb to be committed to prison.”

The post Court issues disobedience notice against CEO, four others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

