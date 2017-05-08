Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court jails 90-year-old for stealing N150,000

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan on Monday sentenced a 90-year-old man to six months in prison for falsely obtaining and stealing the sum of N150,000 from a victim identified as Mrs Omolara Ajani. The prosecutor, Mr Oyebanji Oluseye, told the court that the convicted individual, Rasaki Raji, committed the offence at Idi-Oro area […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.