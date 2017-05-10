Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court jails decorator 1 month for telephone theft

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abuja – A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old decorator, Manfred Madubuike, to one month imprisonment for stealing telephone valued N35, 000.

Madubuike of no fixed address was convicted after he pleaded guilty of the offence and begged for leniency.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Area Court Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict the option to pay N3, 000 as fine, and warned him to desist from crime.

The Prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that one Andrew Ayo of Jabi Dakibiyu village, Abuja, reported the matter at Jabi Dakibiyu Police Station on May 2, 2017.

Zannah said that the convict criminally entered into the complainant’s shop while he was sleeping and stolen his telephone worth N35, 000.

He said that the convict ran away to an unknown destination and that during police investigations, efforts to recover the stolen telephone proved abortive.

Zannah said that the convict made a confessional statement, and that the offence contravened section 288 of the Penal Code.

The post Court jails decorator 1 month for telephone theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.