Court jails man seven years for raping 12-year-old girl
Justice Maruf Adegbola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Friday, sentenced one Gafar Asimiyu to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl. Adegbola said evidence before him showed that the accused was guilty of the charge of rape preferred against him. “The medical report from Adeoyo Hospital indicated that there […]
The post Court jails man seven years for raping 12-year-old girl appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!