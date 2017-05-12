Court jails two 21 years each for robbery in Ekiti

TWO PERSONS, Ajibade Adeniyi and Tosin Ojo have been sentenced to 21 years in jail each for robbery by an Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti. Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who found the duo guilty of robbery, held that the terms were to run from the day of their arrest and detention in 2012. According to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

