Court jails two men for punching off the tooth of a woman

Two men, identified as Caleb Olalekan, 47, and Joshua Zion, 22 have been arraigned before an Apapa Chief Magistrate’s’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a woman, identified as Amaka Emmanuel, by removing her front tooth with a punch. Both the accused who are residents of Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, pleaded not guilty to …

The post Court jails two men for punching off the tooth of a woman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

