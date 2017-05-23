Pages Navigation Menu

Court judgment: NHRC vows to ensure reinstatement of Emir of Akko

ACTING Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mrs Oti Ovrawah, has expressed concern over the alleged refusal of the Gombe State Government to execute court judgments in favour of the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Muhammed Baba Ahmed. This is even as the helmsman of the commission called on constituted authorities, organisations and individuals not […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

