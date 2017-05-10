Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders DSS and SSS to produce Ifeanyi Ubah in court within 72 hours

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The  Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday gave an order mandating the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department of State Security to ensure that  Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah appears before the court within 72 hours of the court order. The court also asked that the agencies in …

