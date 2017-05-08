Court orders IGP to pay N4 million fine for violating rights of citizens

Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police to pay N1 million each to four men for violation of their fundamental right. The men, Ozor Okolocha, Elvis Obiaku, Edward Onyenoknone and Imoni Micah hail from Ase-Omuku in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta. The respondents are the Inspector-General of Police and …

The post Court orders IGP to pay N4 million fine for violating rights of citizens appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

