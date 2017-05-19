Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders permanent forfeiture of N449m abandoned in Lagos Bureau de Change office to FG

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State on Friday ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N449,597,000 discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in an abandoned Bureau de Change shop in Victoria Island. The order was given by Justice Rilawan Aikawa following a motion on notice taken before him by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

