Court Refuses Patience Jonathan’s Plea To Unfreeze Her $15.591m Accounts – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Court Refuses Patience Jonathan's Plea To Unfreeze Her $15.591m Accounts
SaharaReporters.com
The EFCC urged the court not to unfreeze the accounts because the funds they hold are suspected to be proceeds of a crime. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 08, 2017. The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has refused to grant Mrs. Patience Jonathan's …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
