Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court refuses to compel DSS to release Ifeanyi Ubah

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, refused to give ruling in the suit demanding that the Department of State Services (DSS), be asked to free the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Patrick ifeanyi Ubah. Ubah was arrested last Friday, over alleged theft of petrol worth over N11billion, which was kept […]

Court refuses to compel DSS to release Ifeanyi Ubah

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.