Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court Refuses to Unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s $15m Account – THISDAY Newspapers

Court Refuses to Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's $15m Account
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused the request by former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking to unfreeze her accounts with about $15.5 million. Justice Mohammed Idris ordered parties to file pleadings since issues had been joined as to …

