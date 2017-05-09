Court Refuses to Unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s $15m Account – THISDAY Newspapers
Court Refuses to Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's $15m Account
THISDAY Newspapers
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused the request by former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking to unfreeze her accounts with about $15.5 million. Justice Mohammed Idris ordered parties to file pleadings since issues had been joined as to …
