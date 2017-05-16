Court remands 5 for alleged Indian hemp trafficking

Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of five men in prison custody for alleged trafficking in 22.170 kg of Indian hemp.

The names of the accused are; Femi Babatunde, also known as Scorpion, Dele Akanmu, Biodun Asogba, Afeez Akeem and Ibrahim Mohammed, all adults.

Abdulmaleek separately adjourned the cases till June 7 for presentation of facts against the accused persons.

Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, said the accused persons were arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in Indian Hemp.

Himinkaiye said that Babatunde, Akanmu, Asogban, Akeem and Mohammed separately committed the crime between March 30 and April 27 at different places in Oyo State.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons deal in 22.170 kg of Indian hemp.

He stated that the offence contravened Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

However, Babatunde, who was arrested with 3.5 kg of Indian Hemp, pleaded not guilty while the other four pleaded guilty to the offence.

Akanmu was apprehended with 170 grammes, Asogban with 13 kg, Akeem with 1.5 kg and Mohammed with 4.5 kg of Indian hemp respectively.

Newsmen report that if convicted, the accused persons risk between 10 and 15 years in prison.

The post Court remands 5 for alleged Indian hemp trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

