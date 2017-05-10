Court remands ex-FCT Minister, Mohammed in prison

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in the Gudu District, Abuja has ordered the remand of former Minister of the FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed in prison custody pending the ruling on his bail application.

The former minister was arraigned before Justice Abubakar Talba on six charges of alleged gratification, abuse of office and other fraudulent acts carried out while in office‎.

However, the former minister who pleaded not guilty to all the charges described his trial as politically motivated.

Although his application for bail was argued by his led counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the court reserved ruling till Friday.

Justice Talba consequently ordered that the former minister be remanded in Kuje Prisons till the adjourned date.

Before his application ‎for bail was heard, his counsel, the prosecution counsel, Prince Ben Ikani made frantic efforts to stop the court from hearing the application.

The lawyer asked court to adjourn the hearing of the bail application to a further date as he needed more time to respond to the issues.

But Uche opposed the application for adjournment and urged the court to proceed with the hearing of the motion.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

