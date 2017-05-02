Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court remands ex-Gov. Lamido in prison

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dutse – A Jigawa Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, in prison till May 4, for alleged incitement.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Lamin refused the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.

Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.

The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

His counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.

Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano on Sunday for the offences.

The post Court remands ex-Gov. Lamido in prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.