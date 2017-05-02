Court remands ex-Gov. Lamido in prison

Dutse – A Jigawa Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, in prison till May 4, for alleged incitement.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Lamin refused the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.

Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.

The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.

His counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.

Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano on Sunday for the offences.

The post Court remands ex-Gov. Lamido in prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

