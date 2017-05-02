Court Remands Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido In Prison

The immediate past governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has been remanded in prison till May 4, following an order from the State’s Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

He was dragged to the court for ‘alleged’ incitement.

The former governor is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.

The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Lamin, declined to issue the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.

This is after his counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones had said that the offences were bailable, wondering why the court did not grant the accused bail.

While Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano on Sunday for the offences, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee on Monday called for the unconditional release of the former governor and other political detainees in government custody.

Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the committee, described the arrest of Mr. Lamido as “outrageous and anti-democratic” and not based on the frivolous allegation of “inciting the public” leveled against him.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies in the country to release unconditionally, Lamido, Suswam, former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and all other political detainees in their custody,” the party stated.

