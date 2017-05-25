Court remands man allegedly caught sucking underage boy’s sexual organ

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the remand of Daniel Johnson, 28, after he pleaded guilty of sucking the sexual organ of an underage boy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.T. Elias, ordered the remand of the accused standing trial on a charge of indecent assault and adjourned the case until May 31for a review of facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 21 at about 10.00 a.m., at No. 83, Coker Road, Orile Iganmu in Lagos State

She told the court that Daniel was caught sucking the sexual organ of an 11-year-old boy.

The offence, Omisakin said, contravened Section 135(1) and (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The post Court remands man allegedly caught sucking underage boy’s sexual organ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

