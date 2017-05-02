Court remands Sule Lamido in Prison

Former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has been remanded in prison custody by a Jigawa State Magistrate Court. Mr. Lamido is to be in the Dutse prison until May 4 when applications for his bail will be decided, Chief Magistrate Usman Lamin ruled. The magistrate said he needed time to decide on the application …

