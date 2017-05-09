Court remands teenager for sexually assaulting a 9 year-old boy

Kano Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 17-year-old boy in prison custody for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old boy. The defendant, who lives at Mandawari Quarters Kano, is facing a charge of ‘unnatural offence.’ The Senior Magistrate, Zubair Inuwa, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until …

The post Court remands teenager for sexually assaulting a 9 year-old boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

