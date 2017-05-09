Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court remands teenager for sexually assaulting a 9 year-old boy

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 17-year-old boy in prison custody for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old boy. The defendant, who lives at Mandawari Quarters Kano, is facing a charge of ‘unnatural offence.’ The Senior Magistrate, Zubair Inuwa, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until …

The post Court remands teenager for sexually assaulting a 9 year-old boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.