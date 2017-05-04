Pages Navigation Menu

Court resumes trial of Dasuki’s aide as EFCC retracts false publication

Posted on May 4, 2017

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday resumed the trial of Dasuki’s aide, Col. Nicholas Ashinze, after the false publication by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was retracted. Ashinze is standing trial with an Austrian, Wolfgang Reinl; Edidiong Idiong and Sagir Mohammed, on a 13-count charge of money laundering. […]

