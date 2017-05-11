Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentence 90 year old man to 6 months imprisonment. Find out why…

Posted on May 11, 2017

A 90-year-old man has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment ‎for stealing 150,000 Naira. Rasaki Raji allegedly collected the amount from his victim, Omolara Ajani on the pretense of getting her a half plot of land. Raji, however, failed to provide the land or return the money to her. Ajani reported the matter at the …

