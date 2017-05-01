Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentence judiciary staff to life imprisonment for stabbing his flatmate’s wife

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 49-year-old judiciary staff in Delta state identified as Narebor Stephen Donbrapade,has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delta State High court sitting in Ughelli  for stabbing his flatmate’s wife, Stella Avwenayerhe to death at their home in Otobo Street, Ughelli in January 2013. According to reports, Stephen and Stella’s husband rented a three …

