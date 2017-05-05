Pages Navigation Menu

Court sentence Man to seven years imprisonment for a 12 year-old girl

Posted on May 5, 2017

Justice Maruf Adegbola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Friday, sentenced one Gafar Asimiyu to seven years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old girl. Adegbola said evidence before him showed that the accused was guilty of the charge of r*pe preferred against him. “The medical report from Adeoyo Hospital indicated that there …

