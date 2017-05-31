Court sentence seven persons to death by hanging for defiling disabled boy

Seven persons have been sentenced to death by a Kuwaiti appeal court on Wednesday for the abduction and r*pe of a disabled 13-year-old boy, the victim’s lawyer said. Ibrahim al-Bathani told AFP that the court overturned a 10-year jail term handed in April by a lower court against the seven accused. He said the seven …

The post Court sentence seven persons to death by hanging for defiling disabled boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

