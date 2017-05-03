Court sentences five men to three years imprisonment for committing adultery

A Magistrate Court in Minna has sentenced five men to prison for committing adultery which attract up to three years’ imprisonment. The accused, Mohammed Faruk, Johnbosco Dedan, David Momoh, Sunday Ekuese and Vincent Emmanuel were brought before a Minna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on a two-count charge. The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, told the court …

The post Court sentences five men to three years imprisonment for committing adultery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

