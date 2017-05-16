Court sentences former Chief Accountant, Vanguard Newspaper to 14-years

A former Chief Accountant of Vanguard Newspaper, Bhadmus Abiodun, was on Tuesday sentenced to 14-years in prison by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of an Ikeja High Court for forgery and stealing N3.1million. The money belongs to the media house. “The defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years in prison on count one. “He is sentenced to […]

