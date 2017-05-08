Court sentences man to prison for stealing slippers

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a 20-year-old applicant, Sabiu Abdulkadir, to one-month imprisonment for stealing 15 pairs of slippers valued at N13,500. Abdulkadir of Idu village, Abuja, was arraigned on a count of theft, an offence he admitted committing. The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to …

