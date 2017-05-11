Court sentences two men to jail for criminal conspiracy

Two men identified as Stephen Vagi, 31, and Tersoo Adoon, 28 were sentenced to to six months imprisonment each, for criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances and causing grievous hurt by a Makurdi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The Magistrate, Mohammed Ibrahim, handed down the sentence after the duo pleaded guilty to the allegations. He, however, gave them …

