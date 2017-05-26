Court stops El-Rufai from demolishing market in Kaduna

A high court sitting in Kaduna has issued a restraint order on Governor Nasir El-Rufai not to go on with his plan to demolish the Kasuwar Barchi market in Kaduna. The court presided over by Justice Mohammed Bello, ordered the governor to hold on until the determination of the case before the court. The judge […]

