Court suspends trial of Austin Okai

A high court sitting in Lokoja has again adjourned the trial, Comrade Austin Okai till 21st June, 2017 for Judgement.

Justice Ishaq Mohammed Sani made this known at the court 1 in Lokoja.

Earlier, the amended charges of the Prosecutor was read to the court as the charges were increased from 13 to 14 taking a new twist.

The defendant, Mr J.S Okutepa SAN said the 14 count charge discloses carries no offence known to law, vague and not sufficient to what constitute offences in in the sight of law are absent from the count charges.

“This is a criminal offence as they claim and petition should not be written by proxy. The governor should sign the petition, submit it and come to the court of law” said Okutepa.

“The criminal Prosecutor should not massage the ego of those in power and the individual (Governor Bello) who is alleged to defamed should go and complain himself to the Nigeria Police Force” noted the SAN.

He said his client social media accounts were account was hacked by some top Kogi state government officials.

” the 14 count charges brought forward to this court of competent jurisdiction is not injurious known to law and it is to late for the Prosecutor to introduce it at this stage” Okutepa said.

Okutepa Urged the judge to maintain the civil rights of Austin Okai and Nigerians to point out errors and ego of people in government pointing out that the charges submitted by the Prosecutor have no power to summon a witness.

“Section 37 of the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria states that privacy of a citizen of guaranteed and protected, so I don’t know why some overzealous aides of the governor instead of facing governance will hack into a citizen’s account” said the SAN

