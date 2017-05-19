Court threatens to jail executives of Marine Company, Topaz Energy over contempt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has threatened to commit the management of an international Marine and Energy service company, Topaz Energy and Marine to prison for court contempt and what it termed “notice of consequence of court disobedience.” The warning which was contained in Form 48 and signed by Justice […]

Court threatens to jail executives of Marine Company, Topaz Energy over contempt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

