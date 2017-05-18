Court throws out Jobless Brotherhood application on unregistered SIM-cards – Independent
|
Independent
|
Court throws out Jobless Brotherhood application on unregistered SIM-cards
Independent
Kale Kayihura, flanked by Mutabazi, announce new sim-card registration rules last month. PHOTO UCCmedia. The High Court in Kampala has declined to restrain the Uganda Communications' Communication (UCC) from deactivating all unregistered …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!