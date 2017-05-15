Court to hear Peace Corps suit against Police May 31

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed May 31 to commence hearing in the enforcement of fundamental human rights suit brought against the Nigeria Police and four others.

The suit was filed by the Trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its National Commandant, Mr Dickson Akoh, who demanded N2 billion as compensation.

At the hearing on Monday, Mr Tijani Gazali, counsel to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), prayed the court for time to enable him regularise the processes filed on behalf of his client.

Gazali said that the name of the Director-General of the DSS was omitted in the counter affidavit filed on behalf of his clients.

He prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable him correct the anomalies on the counter-affidavit, and to specifically reflect the name of Director-General of the DSS.

Since there was no objection to the application for adjournment, the judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, adjourned the matter until May 31.

The peace corps, in the suit filed by Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), is demanding N2 billion as compensation for the embarrassment caused it by the arrest and detention of its personnel by security operatives.

It is also asking the court to declare as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional the arrest of Akoh and other officers as well as the sealing of its headquarters in Abuja and offices in the 36 states.

Other reliefs sought by the corps include that the court should declare that it is entitled to fundamental rights to acquire and own properties, lawful assembly and freedom of movement.

This, according to the corps, is as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 40, 41, and 43 of the 1999 Constitution. The corps also applied for an order compelling the respondents to un-seal its headquarters and offices nationwide.

It also asked the court to order the respondents to release properties seized during their unlawful invasion of its office.

It prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further sealing its office and disrupting its activities, including its meetings and orientation of its members.

The N2 billion-suit by the corps was instituted against the Police Force, Inspector General of Police, National Security Adviser, the DSS and its Director-General and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

