Court transfers N35m, foreign currencies found in Justice Ngwuta’s house to CBN

FEDERAL High Court in Abuja yesterday admitted into evidence, a cash of N35million and various foreign currencies that the Department of State Service, DSS, allegedly recovered from the official residence of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court. The federal government tendered the recovered monies which it brought to court in nine in Ghana-must-go bags […]

