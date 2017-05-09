Pages Navigation Menu

Court Voids IGP Panel on Rivers Dec. 10, 2016, Re-run Elections

The Streetjournal

Court Voids IGP Panel on Rivers Dec. 10, 2016, Re-run Elections
The Streetjournal
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court, Abuja, Tuesday, ruled that investigation panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police to probe the violence that marred the the legislative rerun elections in Rivers State on December 10, 1016
