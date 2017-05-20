Courtney Pieters laid to rest – Citizen
Citizen
Courtney Pieters laid to rest
Citizen
Thousands of people turned out for the funeral of three-year-old Courtney Pieters who was murdered recently. The funeral of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters got underway in Elsies River on Saturday morning, with a ride past by a local …
Final goodbye: Courtney Pieters to be laid to rest
#CourtneyPieters: Family upset with march
Zuma declares a state of 'crisis' after Courtney Pieters tragedy
