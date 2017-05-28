Courtois seek to extend Chelsea stay

Chelsea shot stopper, Thibaut Courtois is hoping to get a new Chelsea contract as a reward for helping his team win the Premier League title.

Courtois beat Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris to the Premier League Golden Glove award after his 16 clean sheets

“Contract talks haven’t opened but I am happy at Chelsea,” Courtois told Sky Sports after Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal at Wembley.

“I hope they reward me with a good contract, then there will be no doubt I will sign it.”

Reflecting on the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal, Courtois said “‘As a team we were not at our best. We tried our best but it wasn’t to be. We will try again next year.’

“It’s not a good feeling now. I had the same thing in Spain when I won the league and then lost the Champions League”

‘We wanted to end on a high, now we feel sad. Winning is everything so this is hard to face but we have to try to forget it.’

The post Courtois seek to extend Chelsea stay appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

