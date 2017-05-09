Coutinho agrees to £76m Barca move

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has already agreed to big-money move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The Brazil international, who has scored 10 goals in 29 Premier League appearances this season, has been linked with the Spanish champions after continuing his impressive form under Jurgen Klopp. Barcelona-based newspaper Sport claims the Nou Camp club have already entered into informal talks with Coutinho’s camp over a possible move to Spain.

However, they also claim Liverpool will not allow the Brazilian to leave for less than £76million this summer.

That figure would make Coutinho the fourth most expensive signing in history, after Paul Pogba (£89.3), Gareth Bale (£85.3) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£80).

Liverpool are determined the keep hold of their 24-year-old midfielder, who only recently signed a contract extension with the Anfield club.

Coutinho became the highest-paid player in the club’s history when he signed a new long-term deal in January.

