Coutinho-inspired Liverpool on brink of Champions League return after West Ham rout

Liverpool moved up to third with 73 points from 37 games, but needs Manchester City to slip up in their final two games to stay there.

West Ham were without Cheikhou Kayate andFrank Noble, as the home side rested first-choice players with little left to play for this season.

Liverpool grew into the game, and Daniel Sturridge grabbed a rare goal from a rare start, following an excellent Phillipe Coutinho through-ball.

In the second half, Coutinho added an excellent second just before the hour mark. Five minutes later he had another, from a move that started when Georginio Wijnaldum handled in his own box. Divock Origi made it four.

Liverpool are almost assured of Champions League football, West Ham’s fans and players are already thinking of next season.

TALKING POINT

Are Liverpool sure of Champions League football? Not quite, but they can’t be far off. They play against Middlesbrough in their final match, and as today showed, clubs with nothing to play for make for easy opposition. ‘Boro are already relegated, and Liverpool will be playing with confidence and support. They are thisclose to giving Jurgen Klopp a transfer window while being able to offer Champions League football.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool): He hasn’t quite been the same since coming back from injury, but he has shown what he can do from a new, deeper position. Whether it is temporary or not, he demonstrated that he can provide assists for the striker ahead of him, and also pose a danger from the second stage of any attack.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Adrian 6, Fonte 6, Reid 6, Collins 6, Byram 6, Fernandes 5, Nordtveit 5, Cresswell 6,Lanzini 6, Ayew 6, Calleri 5. Subs: Feghouli 6, Snodgrass 6, Fletcher 6.

Liverpool: Mignolet 6, Clyne 6, Lovren 6, Matip6, Milner 6, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Lallana 7, Coutinho 8, Origi 7, Sturridge 7. Subs: Grujic 6, Lucas 6, Woodburn 6.

KEY EVENTS

11′ – MATIP HEADER – Coutinho crosses to the back post, Matip comes rushing up and forces a header down into the ground. It bounces back up and crashes against the post. West Ham scramble it clear.

35′ – GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Liverpool. Sturridge scores – Sturridge is set free behind the defence by Coutinho’s excellent pass, rounds Adrian, and has a simple finish to put Liverpool ahead.

44′ – AYEW MISSES – Ayew picks the ball up on the left, and West Ham win a corner on the left wing. It’s whipped into the box, and Ayew hits the post as he falls to the floor at the back post, it comes back out to him, and he does it again!

57′ – GOAL! West Ham 0-2 Liverpool. Coutinho scores – Wijnaldum crashes a shot against the crossbar with a spectacular volley. West Ham think the worst of it is over, and then Coutinho collects it outside the box, dances past two defenders, and squeezes a shot between Adrian and the far post.

62′ – GOAL! West Ham 0-3 Liverpool. Coutinho scores – Wijnaldum handballs in Liverpool’s box, but the ref gives nothing. Liverpool break down the middle, and the ball is worked to Coutinho by Wijnaldum, who jinks past the defenders and shoots home.

76′ GOAL! West Ham 0-4 Liverpool. Origi scores – Lallana finds Sturridge on the right. His cross finds Lallana, who has a shot blocked. Wijnaldum stabs at the ball, and it comes to Origi, who instinctively sticks it away at the back post.

KEY STAT

With an assist and two goals, Coutinho was involved in three goals for Liverpool for the first time.