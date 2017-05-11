Coutinho not for sale—Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has quashed speculation linking midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona in the summer, highlighting the fact the player had put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2020 in January. “When did he sign his new contract?” Klopp told British media. “There are absolutely no plans (to sell). […]

