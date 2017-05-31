‘Covfefe’: Donald Trump Invents New Word Causing a Twitter Storm

One word was close to breaking the internet on Wednesday morning: “covfefe”.

It was an apparent typo in a tweet by US President Donald Trump, and internet users have been mocking him mercilessly.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he tweeted just after midnight, Washington time.

And he then appears to have gone to bed, without finishing his thought or correcting his mistake.

Instantly broadcast around the world, the message confused, delighted and horrified many of Trump’s 31 million followers.

People had questions. What does it mean? Is it a secret code? How do we pronounce it? And why did it take almost six hours for Trump or one of his advisers to delete it?

The message was finally removed at around 5:50 a.m. ET. But until then there had been no follow-up or explanation for the original message.

Just “covfefe.”

The word quickly became a trending topic across the United States and Europe.

Inevitably, memes began to spring up lampooning what appeared to be an unfinished sentence and a typo for what is still an unknown word.

Basking in the euphoria of the tweet-storm, Trump tweeted moments ago;

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

