Trump is loving every minute of this ‘covfefe’ distraction. Believe me. – Washington Post

Trump is loving every minute of this 'covfefe' distraction. Believe me.
The important thing isn't the tweet. (You know the one I mean: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.") The important thing is the tweet after the tweet. Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump …
Trump, wake up and smell the 'covfefe'
Covfefe Kerfuffle: Trump's Typo Sparks A Search For Meaning, And Humor
Covfefe is a word now. Deal with it
