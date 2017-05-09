‘Coward’ Zuma still planning to face Vuwani – Citizen
Citizen
'Coward' Zuma still planning to face Vuwani
Citizen
The president's spokesperson says it wouldn't have been right for him to meet with only Vuwani's representatives. President Jacob Zuma yesterday dispatched Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha to …
