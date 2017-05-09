Cows To Carry Micro Chips In Katsina

Cattle breeders association, otherwise known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Katsina State chapter, has approved micro-chip inplants for their livestock to increase the security of their animals.

The Katsina State chairman of the association, Mannir Atiku Lamido, made this known at the launch of the animals identification and management solution at Dayi in Malumfashi local government area.

Lamido called on the Fulani herdsmen to take advantage of the arrangement, adding that the association is working to ensure that all herdsmen could protect their animals through the device with relative ease.

He also commended the various arrangements being put in place by the state government to enhance the welfare and and security of Fulani herdsmen.

In his address, the Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Justice Mamman Nasir, promised to compliments efforts at enlightening Fulani herdsmen on the innovation being powered by one of the telecommunications giants in the country.

The traditional ruler also called on the government not to rest on its oars in providing the enabling environment for farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the state to further benefit from its agricultural development agenda.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

