CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of some new and unregistered products being introduced into markets, saying many of such products were injurious to health. Garuba Ahmad, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the council, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CPC warns Nigerians against new unregistered products appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

