Craig Shakespeare Tells His Leicester City Stars- ‘Honor Your Contracts’

Craig Shakespeare wants his Leicester stars to stay, irrespective of any verbal gentlemen’s agreements they may have with the club.

Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy are all set to be in demand again this summer with the Foxes now without Champions League football.

But Shakespeare, who hopes to be in charge next season has no intention of parting with his most-prized assets.

“If they are under contract, whether it is gentlemen’s agreements or not, it is down to discussions,” he said.

“From my point of view I don’t want to lose anybody. You talk to the players, you make sure they are wanted and you believe in them.

“There might be third parties get involved and you have to be aware of that but ultimately it is the player’s contracts that are there to be honoured.”

