Craig Wright’s New Company is Building a Bitcoin Core Alternative

A secretive startup called nChain is gearing up to launch an alternative implementation of the bitcoin software for use by developers.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest