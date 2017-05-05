Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Create enabling environment to tackle cancer, expert urges FG

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

An Oncologist, Adewunmi Olaniyi, has advised the Federal Government to create  a  conducive environment for  Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs)  and  other stakeholders  to  reduce  the burden of  cancer.

Olaniyi, who works at the Bravi Foundation Centre, Abuja, told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos  that the burden of cancer had  increased globally.

“ The burden of death from cancer is more in the low income countries due to late diagnosis and lack of facilities in which Nigeria is listed.

“Lack of facilities has been a great challenge in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer as most cancer patients here don’t have access to early detection,

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Cases are picked up at advance stages where it becomes too late to handle and this has contributed greatly to the increase in the burden of death from cancer.

“Government should establish infrastructure to ensure that people suffering from cancer have adequate access to such facilities.

“Government  should also support non profitable organisations and the private sector  in creating a wide coverage for cancer treatment across the nation.

“Cancer is the most expensive disease to treat globally  and it  requires support;  but if it is  detected  early, it is cheaper and less of a burden, “Olaniyi said.

She, however, urged the  public to focus on the prevention of cancer by adopting healthy lifestyle.

“About 80 per cent of cancer cases are due to lifestyle factors  like sedentary lifestyle, smoking or unhealthy food.

“A lot of our staple foods are rich in vegetables and fibres  which have good nutrients for  the body,  but these days, people prefer to go for processed foods that are totally unhealthy, “she said.

The post Create enabling environment to tackle cancer, expert urges FG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.