Create more registration units, Emami tells INEC

Niger Delta activist, Chief Ayirimi Emami has called on INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to immediately direct the Electoral Officer for Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state to create registration units in Escravos and other Itsekiri communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, to enable Itsekiris participate in the ongoing exercise.

Emami who spoke to newsmen today in Warri, said Itsekiris in Escravos and other parts of Warri South-West Local Government Area in the State cannot participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration as a result of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis.

He explained that since the commencement of the ongoing voter registration Thursday April 27, Itsekiri of eligible age have been shut out from the exercise, noting that they cannot go to INEC Office at Ogbe-Ijoh because of the tension created by the protracted Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute.

This scenario will disenfranchise Itsekiri people of Warri South-West Local Government Area in the build-up to the 2019 election, Emami added .

The post Create more registration units, Emami tells INEC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

